Rajasthan nod to Ayushman Bharat

The Rajasthan government has given an official go-ahead to implement the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the state, ending the months-long wait over the status of the implementation of the Centre’s flagship health protection scheme.

AB-PMJAY will be integrated with Rajasthan’s existing state health scheme, Bhamashah Swasthya Bima Yojana (BSBY). This leaves only Delhi, Telangana, Odisha and West Bengal out of the scheme. Rajasthan had in principle taken the decision to join the scheme some time ago but the move has been made formal only now.

Speaking on the development, Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO of AB-PMJAY and National Health Authority said, “The National Health Authority has been constantly working closely with the Rajasthan government in finding approaches to seamlessly integrate BSBY with AB-PMJAY. Yesterday, Rohit Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajasthan informed us about the approval for implementation of AB-PMJAY in the state.”