Rajasthan: 11 killed in road accident in Nagaur; PM Modi, CM Gehlot express condolences

At least eleven pilgrims were killed and seven others injured after the van they were travelling in collided with a truck in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Shri Balaji temple on the Bikaner-Jodhpur Highway. The victims, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, were returning home after offering prayers at Ramdevra and Karni Mata temples.

Prime Minister took to Twitter to express his condolences over the incident and wished the injured a speedy recovery. “The horrific road accident in Nagaur, Rajasthan is very painful. I express my condolences to the families of all those who have lost their lives in this accident and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the PMO tweeted.

The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, the PMO said.

राजस्थान के नागौर में हुआ भीषण सड़क हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। जिन लोगों को इस दुर्घटना में जान गंवानी पड़ी है, मैं उन सभी के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। साथ ही घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 31, 2021

The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the accident at Nagaur, Rajasthan. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 31, 2021

नागौर के श्रीबालाजी क्षेत्र में हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे में एमपी लौट रहे 11 दर्शनार्थियों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुखद है।मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं, ईश्वर उन्हें इस कठिन समय में संबल दें व दिवंगतों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 31, 2021

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed his grief over the accident. “The death of 11 pilgrims returning to MP in a horrific road accident in Shribalaji area of Nagaur is extremely sad. My condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength in this difficult time and may the soul of the departed rest in peace. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured,” Gehlot tweeted.