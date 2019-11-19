Rajasthan Local Body Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Congress wins 316 wards, BJP 234
Rajasthan Municipal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: The voting to elect nearly 2,100 ward councillors was held on Saturday in which nearly 72 per cent voters exercised their franchise.
Rajasthan Municipal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: The counting of votes for 49 civic urban local bodies in Rajasthan began on Tuesday. “The counting began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements,” an official of the state election commission told PTI. The results will be announced later in the day.
The voting to elect nearly 2,100 ward councillors was held on Saturday in which nearly 72 per cent voters exercised their franchise. Ajmer district’s Nasirabad municipality recorded the maximum turnout of 91.67 per cent while the overall voter turnout was 71.53 per cent. The state election commission said that Udaipur Municipal Corporation recorded the lowest voter turnout of 53 per cent.
The election for chairman and deputy chairman of urban local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27, respectively.
Rajasthan civic poll results at 11 am
The polling was held for 2,105 in 25 districts (out of total 33 districts in the state). As per the results, till 11 am, the Congress is leading in 316 seats while BJP is ahead in 234 seats. Independent candidates are leading in 113 wards.
Rajasthan municipal election results: Total of 7,942 candidates are in the fray
A total of 7,942 candidates are in the fray for election to 49 civic bodies. BJP has nominated 1,896 candidates comprising 1,166 men and 730 women. While Congress has 778 female candidates, the BSP has nominated 33 women.
Rajasthan civic polls result: Counting for 49 local bodies today
The counting of votes for elections to 49 municipal bodies in Rajasthan is underway. The local bodies include 3 of Nagar Nigam, 19 of Nagar Parishad and 27 of Nagar Palika.
Rajasthan civic polls result: Counting of votes underway
The counting of votes for elections to 49 municipal bodies in Rajasthan has begun amid tight security. The voting to elect nearly 2,100 ward councillors was held on Saturday.
BJP and Congress control 21 municipal bodies each and the rest seven are with others. The official said that election for the posts of chairman and deputy chairman will be held on November 26 and November 27 respectively. A total of 7,942 candidates are in the fray for election to 49 civic bodies.
The election for chairman and deputy chairman posts in the local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27 respectively, a state election commission official told PTI.
