Rajasthan Local Body Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Congress wins 316 wards, BJP 234

Rajasthan Municipal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: The counting of votes for 49 civic urban local bodies in Rajasthan began on Tuesday. “The counting began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements,” an official of the state election commission told PTI. The results will be announced later in the day.

The voting to elect nearly 2,100 ward councillors was held on Saturday in which nearly 72 per cent voters exercised their franchise. Ajmer district’s Nasirabad municipality recorded the maximum turnout of 91.67 per cent while the overall voter turnout was 71.53 per cent. The state election commission said that Udaipur Municipal Corporation recorded the lowest voter turnout of 53 per cent.

The election for chairman and deputy chairman of urban local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27, respectively.