Rajasthan: Miyon ka Bara village to be renamed Mahesh Nagar

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje. Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje.

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan, the Union Home Ministry has given clearance to the renaming of Miyon ka Bara village in Barmer district to Mahesh Nagar. The move comes close on the heels of the controversy surrounding the renaming of the Mughalsarai railway junction to Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction.

Officials familiar with the development told The Indian Express that the ministry had received the proposal from the BJP government in the state early this year and after getting an approval from the agencies concerned gave a nod to renaming of the village. However, BJP MLA from Siwana in Barmer, Hameersingh Bhayal, claimed that the demand to rename Miyon ka Bara is 10 years old.

READ | Vasundhara Raje: ‘I have worked very hard, will not use Congress as benchmark’

Bhayal told The Indian Express over phone, “It has been named Mahesh Nagar due to the presence of Shiva in the village. Earlier too, this place was referred to as Mahesh Nagar but over a period of time, due to change in dialect and people migrating to the village, everyone started referring to it as Miyon ka Bara.”

Bhayal, who calls himself an agriculturist, said, “We have been demanding renaming of the village for long but many-a-times, the request was returned with some objections. This time, we have obtained clearance from panchayat, revenue departments and other stakeholders.”

A senior home ministry official said, “We had sought reports from Intelligence Bureau, Geological Survey of India (GSI), the Department of Post and the Ministry of Earth Sciences. There were no adverse reports from any agency and an NOC was issued.”

“The state government can remove the name Miyon ka Bara. A notification has to be issued by the Public Works Department of Rajasthan, informing the Department of Post and GSI so that people do not face any inconvenience when referring to Miyon ka Bara as Mahesh Nagar,” he added.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App