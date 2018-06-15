Follow Us:
Friday, June 15, 2018
Rajasthan: Missing French national found safe in Alwar

Gaelle Chouteau had arrived at Pushkar on May 30 and was leaving for Jaipur on June 1 before she went 'missing'.

A 20-year-old French girl, who had been missing for the last two weeks from Pushkar, was found to be safe in Saarkela village of Alwar district, as reported by ANI. According to police, Gaelle Chouteau had arrived at Pushkar on May 30 and was leaving for Jaipur on June 1.

Siddhant Sharma circle officer of Bhiwadi-Alwar said, “She reached an organic farmhouse in Alwar on June 1. She is safe and wants to stay there for one more week.”

As she was not in touch with either her family or friends they started worrying and tried to locate her by circulating messages on social media.  “She was seen going towards the bus stand, but nothing could be established further,” SHO of Pushkar Police Station in Ajmer, Mahaveer Sharma said.

“We have come to know that before she left the hotel, Chouteau searched for Tapukra, a locality in Alwar district, on the mobile phone of the hotel owner’s son. Before checking out, she had said that she will be back in two weeks,” said Singh.

France’s ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler had tweeted Chouteau’s photograph appealing for help to find the woman.

(With PTI inputs)

