Rajasthan: Missing French national found safe in Alwar

A 20-year-old French girl, who had been missing for the last two weeks from Pushkar, was found to be safe in Saarkela village of Alwar district, as reported by ANI. According to police, Gaelle Chouteau had arrived at Pushkar on May 30 and was leaving for Jaipur on June 1.

Siddhant Sharma circle officer of Bhiwadi-Alwar said, “She reached an organic farmhouse in Alwar on June 1. She is safe and wants to stay there for one more week.”

As she was not in touch with either her family or friends they started worrying and tried to locate her by circulating messages on social media. “She was seen going towards the bus stand, but nothing could be established further,” SHO of Pushkar Police Station in Ajmer, Mahaveer Sharma said.

Good news! French National Ms Gaelle Chouteau is safe & secure. @AlwarPolice SHO Sri Sunil Jangid traced her in a farmhouse in Chaupanki PS area in an intensified search operations after alerted by hon @FranceinIndia. We shall keep you posted.@VasundharaBJP @SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/o5mkSQy0AJ — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) June 14, 2018

“We have come to know that before she left the hotel, Chouteau searched for Tapukra, a locality in Alwar district, on the mobile phone of the hotel owner’s son. Before checking out, she had said that she will be back in two weeks,” said Singh.

France’s ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler had tweeted Chouteau’s photograph appealing for help to find the woman.

