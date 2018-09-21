Manmarziyaan row: Rajasthan minority commission issues notice to CBFC, producers for ‘hurting’ Sikh sentiments

Jasbir Singh said smoking is considered highly objectionable according to the Sikh traditions and is not allowed. Jasbir Singh said smoking is considered highly objectionable according to the Sikh traditions and is not allowed.

The Rajasthan State Minority commission has issued notices to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the producer and director of the Bollywood film Manmarziyaan along with its distributors in the state for scenes which have allegedly ‘hurt’ sentiments of the Sikh community.

The movie, directed by Anurag Kashyap, landed into controversy after people from the Sikh community objected to certain scenes where some of the cast members are seen smoking.

Jasbir Singh, chairman of the commission told The Indian Express that the notices were issued on Saturday.

“I have not seen the film but came to know about certain scenes in it from newspaper reports and after a delegation of Sikh community members came to meet me. I heard that in one of the scenes Abhishek Bachchan, who is playing a Sikh and wearing a turban is shown to be smoking,” said Singh.

He added that the commission has taken cognisance of the issue.

“We have written to the chairperson of the Censor Board, the producer and director of the film along with its distributor in Rajasthan that as per the newspaper reports, the sentiments of the Sikh community has been offended and their feelings have been hurt. We have asked them to remove the objectionable shots and tell us by October 1 about the action taken by them,” said Singh.

He added that smoking is considered highly objectionable according to the Sikh traditions and is not allowed.

“I have been told that even the character of a Sikh girl in the film participates in smoking in one of the scenes. I have written to the Censor Board, asking it that how it allowed such shots in films in the first place when there is a committee to monitor films before certification,” said Singh.

