‘Development of my caste first priority, society next’: Rajasthan minister

Rajasthan Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh Monday courted controversy when she said working for her caste is her priority, ANI reported. Bhupesh, the lone woman minister in the newly formed cabinet under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, made the statement during a public event in Alwar on Monday.

“Pratham karya hamara hamari jaati ke liye, uske baad hamare samaj ke liye, uske baad sarv samaj ke liye, sab ke liye. Hamari mansha yeh rahegi ki hum sabke liye kaam kar paayein. (My first work will be for my caste, then for our community, then for the society at large and everyone else. Our intention would be to be able to work for everyone),” the minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Congress came back to power in Rajasthan by winning 99 seats in the State Assembly elections. The Cabinet formation took place on December 27, 2018, with CM Gehlot at the helm.