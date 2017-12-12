Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Rajasthan: Meo Panchayat announces boycott of ‘cow smugglers’

The decision of the Meo Panchayat came hours after Haryana resident, Umar, was caught by police following a shootout.

Written by Hamza Khan | Alwar | Updated: August 20, 2018 1:48:32 pm
Following a spate of encounters between alleged cow smugglers and Alwar police, the district’s Meo Panchayat has announced a boycott of “cow smugglers.”

Announcing the decision to socially boycott “cow smugglers,” Alwar’s Meo Panchayat chief Sher Mohammad said, “Because of a few, the image of the entire community is being tarnished.”

He said: “We have appealed time and again that such acts be stopped. But the incidents have continued.”

He urged the residents of Palla village in Haryana, the native place of Umar, to boycott his family.

“If they fail to take a decision in a day or two, then the panchayat will initiate a boycott of the village, even though it is in Haryana,” Mohammad added.

Referring to a police raid in September last year when 36 cow carcasses were seized by police in the district’s Ramgarh area, Mohammad claimed that the Meo Panchayat had boycotted those families too.

The police said Umar was a cow smuggler.

