Rajasthan: Medical student hangs self, her five seniors booked

The Jaipur Police have booked five postgraduate medical students for allegedly abetting the suicide of one of their juniors.

The police registered an FIR against the accused late on Wednesday night. The case was filed on the basis of a written complaint by the father of the victim, who was enrolled at the SMS Medical College two months ago and was specialising in gynaecology as a postgraduate medical student.

According to the police, the victim was found hanging in her hostel room at the Mahila Chikitsalaya on Wednesday morning.

Sumesh Gupta, the father of the deceased, said, “In the last two months, she always told us that her seniors would harass her. They used to give her more work, and harass and misbehave with her if she was late for duty. Often, they wouldn’t even let her eat lunch.”

Gupta said he had informed the hospital administration of the issue but nothing was done to resolve the problem. “She would often cry while speaking to us on the phone, saying that she was tortured and harassed. We want strict action against all the accused,” Gupta said.

“All the accused are women and are postgraduate students of medicine,” said Raisal Singh, Lalkothi police SHO .

“A college committee spoke to the accused girls, but they have denied the charges…now the police will find out the truth through investigation,” said Dr Sudhir Bhandari, Principal of SMS Medical College.