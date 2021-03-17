Rajasthan: Man sentenced to death 26 days after raping 5-year-old girl

Investigating officer in the case Suresh Sharma, who is the circle officer of Chirawa, said the court convicted the man on Tuesday and pronounced the death penalty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday. (Representational)

A special POCSO court in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday awarded death penalty to a man for raping a 5-year-old girl 26 days ago and appreciated the swift action by the police in the case.

According to the police, the 21-year-old man abducted the girl who was playing in an agriculture field near her house on the evening of February 19. Other children informed the girl’s parents about it following which police were alerted.

The girl was found in an injured state at an isolated place. The accused was identified and arrested five hours later.

Investigating officer in the case Suresh Sharma, who is the circle officer of Chirawa, said the court convicted the man on Tuesday and pronounced the death penalty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday.

“Swift action was taken in the case and all evidence collected. The charge sheet was filed and the court pronounced the judgment today,” he said.

The court also appreciated the investigation conducted by the police, saying it was an example of an ideal investigation which contained direct, scientific, electronic and circumstantial evidence.

It was observed that the circumstantial evidence collected by the police was enough to prove the case.

Hailing the judgment, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the police filed the charge sheet within nine days and the court delivered judgment within 26 days of the incident.

“This is an example of the efficiency of the police, judiciary and the government’s commitment to bring justice to the victim,” he tweeted.

Rajasthan police chief M L Lather also congratulated the Jhunjhunu police team.

Inspector General of Jaipur Hawa Singh Ghumariya said more than 40 witnesses and around 250 documents were presented in the court. The police worked for 12-13 hours a day and submitted the charge sheet, Gehlot said.

He said it is the second case of death penalty in Jhunjhunu under the POCSO Act.