In broad daylight, man killed outside Rajasthan police station

Victim Saikun Khan was in the area to buy a typre. Police say accused mentally unstable, deny speculation that the attack was communal in nature

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
3 min readSep 26, 2026 07:52 PM IST
Khan was rushed to a community health centre and later referred to Alwar, but died while being taken to the district hospital.Khan was rushed to a community health centre and later referred to Alwar, but died while being taken to the district hospital.
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The daylight killing of a 40-year-old near a police station in Rajasthan’s Alwar by a man who police say is mentally unstable has prompted protests and questions about the police response.

On September 24, Saikun Khan, a resident of Bada Vas, went to Baroda Meo market on his motorcycle to buy a tyre, the police said. According to inspector Rajkumar, Khan dropped his fellow villager Noor Mohammad near a bank and was passing in front of the Baroda Meo police station around 10 am when the accused, Harsh Moortikar, allegedly stopped him, pulled him off the motorcycle and attacked his head repeatedly with a stone.

“There was no enmity between the two, and they didn’t know each other. It seems like the accused has some mental health issues. The incident happened on the left side of the police station, and as soon as we got to know about it, we reached the spot and arrested the accused. He has been presented before a magistrate. We will get a psychiatric evaluation done.”

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Police denied speculation that the attack was communal in nature.

Khan was rushed to a community health centre and later referred to Alwar, but died while being taken to the district hospital.

The killing led to protests outside the Baroda Meo police station and Alwar district hospital. Protesters demanded action against personnel posted at the station, compensation for Khan’s family and a probe into the circumstances of his death. Protesters also blocked the Alwar-Bharatpur road, disrupting traffic on September 24, while additional police teams were deployed in the area.

Tikaram Jully, the Congress MLA from Alwar, called the incident a “black stain on the forehead of Rajasthan’s law and order”. “The morale of criminals in the state has soared to such heights that they no longer fear the law even in front of police stations. When police stations themselves are not safe, one can easily gauge the state of law and order in the province. Where does the common man go for justice and security?”

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Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq posted on X, “The brutal killing of Saikun Khan outside a police station in Rajasthan is horrifying. His family alleges that he was targeted because his beard and skullcap identified him as a Muslim. This must be thoroughly investigated and those responsible brought to justice. Every other day, we hear BJP leaders and ministers across states making inflammatory and communal remarks against minorities. Such rhetoric from people in positions of power is normalising prejudice and emboldening hatred. Hate speech has become routine political discourse. When hatred is repeatedly legitimised from public platforms, we should not be surprised when its consequences are felt on the streets. This dangerous normalisation must end.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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