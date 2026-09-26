In broad daylight, man killed outside Rajasthan police station

The daylight killing of a 40-year-old near a police station in Rajasthan’s Alwar by a man who police say is mentally unstable has prompted protests and questions about the police response.

On September 24, Saikun Khan, a resident of Bada Vas, went to Baroda Meo market on his motorcycle to buy a tyre, the police said. According to inspector Rajkumar, Khan dropped his fellow villager Noor Mohammad near a bank and was passing in front of the Baroda Meo police station around 10 am when the accused, Harsh Moortikar, allegedly stopped him, pulled him off the motorcycle and attacked his head repeatedly with a stone.

“There was no enmity between the two, and they didn’t know each other. It seems like the accused has some mental health issues. The incident happened on the left side of the police station, and as soon as we got to know about it, we reached the spot and arrested the accused. He has been presented before a magistrate. We will get a psychiatric evaluation done.”

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Police denied speculation that the attack was communal in nature.

Khan was rushed to a community health centre and later referred to Alwar, but died while being taken to the district hospital.

The killing led to protests outside the Baroda Meo police station and Alwar district hospital. Protesters demanded action against personnel posted at the station, compensation for Khan’s family and a probe into the circumstances of his death. Protesters also blocked the Alwar-Bharatpur road, disrupting traffic on September 24, while additional police teams were deployed in the area.

Tikaram Jully, the Congress MLA from Alwar, called the incident a “black stain on the forehead of Rajasthan’s law and order”. “The morale of criminals in the state has soared to such heights that they no longer fear the law even in front of police stations. When police stations themselves are not safe, one can easily gauge the state of law and order in the province. Where does the common man go for justice and security?”

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Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq posted on X, “The brutal killing of Saikun Khan outside a police station in Rajasthan is horrifying. His family alleges that he was targeted because his beard and skullcap identified him as a Muslim. This must be thoroughly investigated and those responsible brought to justice. Every other day, we hear BJP leaders and ministers across states making inflammatory and communal remarks against minorities. Such rhetoric from people in positions of power is normalising prejudice and emboldening hatred. Hate speech has become routine political discourse. When hatred is repeatedly legitimised from public platforms, we should not be surprised when its consequences are felt on the streets. This dangerous normalisation must end.”