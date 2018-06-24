Rajasthan: Man ‘kills’ teenage daughter for eloping

“Singh was angry and felt his daughter had tarnished his honour, which led to him murdering her.” (Representational) “Singh was angry and felt his daughter had tarnished his honour, which led to him murdering her.” (Representational)

A 38-year-old man from Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district was arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering his teenage daughter with an axe. The accused, identified as Balveer Singh, was arrested on Saturday.

“The incident happened around 5 am on Saturday in 27A village near Anupgarh, where the family lived. Singh attacked his daughter Paramjeet Kaur with an axe when she was sleeping, resulting in her death,” said Naresh Kumar, SHO, Anupgarh police station.

He added that the girl was a little more than 18 years old and had recently run away with a boy from their own community, which had angered her father.

“Around 15 days ago, the girl ran away with a boy who is a minor. The family of the boy registered a missing person’s report before the couple was found in Haridwar and brought back,” said constable Subhash Chand of Anupgarh police station. A settlement was reached by both the families after the intervention of village elders, he said.

“Both families had agreed that the couple be allowed to marry. However, Singh was angry and felt his daughter had tarnished his honour, which led to him murdering her. He also attacked his wife when she tried to stop him on Saturday and she sustained minor injuries,” said Chand.

Singh was arrested shortly after the murder, police added.

