Rajasthan man hacks into four schools, says not following RTE rules

The man said he studied the RTE rules and found that students are entitled to free textbooks, uniform, etc, but the schools have been charging fees under various pretexts and troubling parents of poor children, who are not aware of the rules.

Alleging harassment of students enrolled under the Right to Education Act, an unidentified man in Sikar allegedly accessed computer systems of four schools and issued transfer certificates of 130 students “to teach the schools a lesson.”

In a letter sent to district authorities, the man, identifying himself as a “common man”, claimed that he is a retired government official aged between 50 and 70 years and is a resident of Palsana in Sikar.

He said two months ago, he read in the news that the government would release RTE funds in 15 days, and most schools got the funds. “However, despite receiving funds, the management of multiple schools were troubling parents of children enrolled under RTE, saying that the government has not released funds and the parents should pay up,” the letter says.

The man said he studied the RTE rules and found that students are entitled to free textbooks, uniform, etc, but the schools have been charging fees under various pretexts and troubling parents of poor children, who are not aware of the rules.

The man claimed he took the help of a computer expert to gain the school identity and password used for accessing the Private School Portal (PSP) of the Rajasthan government. He said he posed as a parent wanting to enrol his child under RTE. At the time of enrolment, he allegedly recorded the identity and password used by the operator to login to the PSP website.

In his letter, he claimed that the schools that he targeted were “the most dishonest. They are taking government funds for children who are not even studying at the school.”

The local association of private educational institutions has approached the district authorities, and Sikar’s Ranoli police station lodged an FIR under 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personating by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd