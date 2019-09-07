Rajasthan: Man flees lock-up as gangsters provide covering fire

A gang of about 10-15 men, some of them allegedly armed with AK-47 rifles, fired at Alwar’s Behror police station early Friday morning and freed a wanted criminal from lock-up, police said.

“During night patrolling, we tried to stop a car for checking at around 2 am Friday. However, the car sped away and we gave it a chase. We eventually managed to catch one person, while the other two escaped,” said Sugan Singh, SHO of Behror police station. The man falsely identified himself as Saahil and the police are verifying his antecedents.

“We found Rs 31.90 lakh in the car as well as a numberplate, which was different from the one used on the car,” Singh said.

“Then between 8.45 am and 9.00 am Friday, three cars stopped outside the police station and 10-15 people got down. They barged in the police station and started shooting, and freed the man, identified as Vikram Gujjar alias Pipla, 28, from the lock-up,” he said.

“Vikram is a notorious gangster. He is wanted in several cases in Haryana, including five of murder, and had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him,” the SHO said.