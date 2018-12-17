Congress chief ministers’ swearing-in Highlights: Chhattisgarh CM announces farmers’ loan waiver

Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh CM oath ceremony LIVE Updates: Bhupesh Baghel was sworn-in as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh Monday evening. Baghel administered oath of office by Governor Anandiben Patel at the ceremony held at an indoor stadium in Raipur.

In Madhya Pradesh, Congress veteran Kamal Nath Monday took oath as the chief minister. The nine-time Chhindwara Lok Sabha MP was administered oath of office by Governor Anandiben Patel at the Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh were present during the ceremony.

Earlier this morning, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot were sworn in as Rajasthan Chief Minister and Deputy CM in Jaipur’s Albert Hall.

The swearing-in ceremonies in Jaipur, Raipur and Bhopal are being seen as a platform to showcase the Opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2019. Among those present in Bhopal are former prime minister H D Devegowda, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, LJD leader Sharad Yadav, Sharad Pawar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gave the events a miss and has instead directed a representative on her behalf to attend. Both BSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav would attend today’s events. The two Uttar Pradesh leaders had extended their respective parties’ support to the Congress after it fell short of a majority in MP and Rajasthan.