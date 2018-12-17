Congress chief ministers’ swearing-in Highlights: Chhattisgarh CM announces farmers’ loan waiver
Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh CM oath ceremony Highlights: The swearing-in ceremonies in Jaipur, Raipur and Bhopal are being seen as a platform to showcase the Opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2019.
Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh CM oath ceremony LIVE Updates: Bhupesh Baghel was sworn-in as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh Monday evening. Baghel administered oath of office by Governor Anandiben Patel at the ceremony held at an indoor stadium in Raipur.
In Madhya Pradesh, Congress veteran Kamal Nath Monday took oath as the chief minister. The nine-time Chhindwara Lok Sabha MP was administered oath of office by Governor Anandiben Patel at the Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh were present during the ceremony.
Earlier this morning, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot were sworn in as Rajasthan Chief Minister and Deputy CM in Jaipur’s Albert Hall.
The swearing-in ceremonies in Jaipur, Raipur and Bhopal are being seen as a platform to showcase the Opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2019. Among those present in Bhopal are former prime minister H D Devegowda, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, LJD leader Sharad Yadav, Sharad Pawar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gave the events a miss and has instead directed a representative on her behalf to attend. Both BSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav would attend today’s events. The two Uttar Pradesh leaders had extended their respective parties’ support to the Congress after it fell short of a majority in MP and Rajasthan.
Congress is set to take charge of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh after swearing-in ceremonies in the states today. While Ashok Gehlot was sworn in as Rajasthan chief minister with Sachin Pilot as his deputy, Kamal Nath took oath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. Bhupesh Baghel was administered oath in Chhattisgarh. Highlights in Malayalam, Hindi
Chhattisgarh CM waives off farmers' loans
In his first press conference as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel said the state government has taken decisions in keeping with the pre-poll promise of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Baghel announced a loan waiver of Rs 6100 crore for farmers. He also announced Rs 2500 per quintal for paddy. The CM also promised an SIT into Jhiram Ghati massacre of Congress leaders in 2013.
Modi congratulates Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Bhupesh Baghel, who took an oath as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh today.
Chhattisgarh: Focus now on farmers, youth and women: Rahul Gandhi after Bhupesh Baghel's swearing-in
Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to thank the people of Chhattisgarh for giving the party to mandate to serve them. Bhupesh Baghel took oath as the chief minister of the state, ending the party's electoral drought of 15 years. Gandhi said the focus would now be especially on "farmers, youth, and women."
Senior Congress leaders, including party chief Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Mallikarjun Kharge attended the oath-taking ceremony of Bhupesh Baghel as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh. Opposition leaders, including Farooq Abdullah and Sharad Yadav, were also in attendance.
Politics behind 1984 riots allegations: Kamal Nath after taking oath as MP CM
Addressing press for the first time as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath reacted to allegations of his involvement in the 1984 anti-sikh riots.
"I took oath in 1991 and several times after that, no one said anything. There is no case, FIR, or chargesheet against me. Today they are raking up this matter. You can understand politics behind this. Did eyewitness tell you(about his involvement)?" ANI quoted him as saying.
1 done, 2 to go: Rahul Gandhi after Kamal Nath issues order to waive off farmers' loans
Following on a pre-poll promise by the Congress president, Kamal Nath, shortly after taking oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister issued an order to waive off farmers' loans. Rahul Gandhi had promised to waive off loans in all the three states the party won in the polls- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath issues order to waive off farmers' loans
Immediately after Kamal Nath was sworn in as the chief minister, the Madhya Pradesh government Monday issued an order waiving off short-term loans of farmers. Farmers who had taken loans from nationalized and cooperative banks before March 31, 2018 will be eligible for the loan waiver, according to Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Rajesh Rajora.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi had announced that if voted to power the Congress will waive off farm loans up to Rs two lakhs within the first ten days.
Rajasthan: Former CM Vasundhra Raje greets Scindia at Ashok Gehlot's swearing-in
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje greets Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia during Ashok Gehlot's swearing-in ceremony at Albert Hall in Jaipur (Source: PTI Photo)
Madhya Pradesh: Show of opposition unity at Kamal Nath's swearing-in
Several opposition leaders were present at the swearing-in ceremony of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath today.
From left- DMK leader MK Stalin, Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress veteran Kamal Nath, NC leader Farooq Abdullah, Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Express photo by Anil Sharma)
Chhattisgarh: Change in venue of Bhupesh Baghel's oath taking ceremony
Following incessant rains in Raipur, Bhupesh Baghel's oath-taking ceremony as Chhattisgarh chief minister will now be held at Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium, instead of Science College Ground. The ceremony, scheduled for 5 PM Monday may be delayed.
Congress rubbing salt on our wounds: AAP MP Bhagwat Mann
Slew of Opposition leaders in Bhopal for Kamal Nath's swearing-in
Newly-appointed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot are in Bhopal for the oath-taking ceremony. Also present are Oppositon leaders National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Mallikarjun Kharge, Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders at the swearing-in ceremony of CM designate Kamal Nath, in Bhopal.
One accused convicted today, one to take charge as CM: Akali Dal member
In Lok Sabha, a Shiromani Akali Dal member accused the Congress of "protecting" the guilty in the 1984 riots case. The member Prem Singh Chandumajra made the remarks during the Zero Hour, soon after the Delhi High Court sentenced Congress leader Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Innocent Sikhs were killed and the riots should be declared as a genocide, he said, adding that everybody should welcome the court's verdict. He also said that someone facing allegations of being part of the riots is going to become the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, an apparent reference to Congress leader Kamal Nath.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan also present at Bhopal ceremony
Kamal Nath should get same benefit of doubt as Modi: Shashi Tharoor
Defending Kamal Nath, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the Madhya Pradesh CM-designate should get the same “benefit of doubt” which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is given about his handling of the 2002 Gujarat riots. “No court found any evidence against him to convict him. It is wrong to make a judgement based on unsubstantiated and unproven allegations,” he said.
Heavy rainfall in Raipur
Meanwhile, Raipur is witnessing heavy rainfall. Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to take oath as Chhattisgarh CM at 5 pm today.
Need to fix MP’s fiscal health, will raise GST for 2019: Kamal Nath
In his interview after Congress emerged as the single-largest party in Madhya Pradesh, CM-designate Kamal Nath said "fiscal health" of the state would be his priority. "I am worried about the fiscal health of Madhya Pradesh and we will have to do some innovative out-of-the box thinking on how resources can be raised for the state. We will have to do something new since there has been such a drain on resources."
Talking about the narrow margin with which the party ended its 15-year drought, Nath said, "That was because of the organisational might of the BJP and the money power they used. The victory margin was also narrow because the Vindhya region let us down. It was in this region that the organisational might of the BJP was at its peak and our preparedness was not good. In a fiercely contested election, the organisational capacity can prove to be very crucial."
Rahul Gandhi should resign, Kamal Nath should be expelled from Congress: Sambit Patra
Stepping up its attack against Kamal Nath, BJP's Sambit Patra demanded the resignation of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi should resign as Congress' chief. Kamal Nath ji's name crops up along with affidavit & evidence in a report submitted to Nanavati Commission. A man involved in anti-Sikh riots has been made the MP CM. Mr Rahul Gandhi must expel him from the party," he said, reported ANI
Rahul Gandhi reaches Bhopal
Kamal Nath involved in 84 riots, says BJP; leader sits on hunger strike
While preparations are underway in Bhopal for the oath-taking ceremony of Kamal Nath, BJP leader sat on indefinite hunger strike against his nomination. Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga started his hunger strike at Tilak Nagar in west Delhi where several families affected in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots live. Protesting the Congress's move in selecting Nath for the chief minister's post, he said, "I am sitting on an indefinite hunger strike against Rahul Gandhi's decision to nominate him as CM. He (Nath) is the same person who was involved in the riots against Sikhs in Delhi." He said his hunger strike will continue till Nath is replaced by someone else as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.
BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said the Congress has "hurt" Sikh sentiments by appointing Nath as chief minister
Kamal Nath to take oath in Bhopal
Kamal Nath will be administered oath by Governor Anandiben Patel in Bhopal today. The event would be preceded by an all-religion prayer meeting. Later, Gandhi and Nath are expected to address the gathering.
Nine-time Chhindwara Lok Sabha MP Nath was chosen as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party Thursday and was invited to form the government by the governor on Friday.
PM Modi congratulates Gehlot, Pilot
Prime Minister Modi took to twitter to congratulate the newly-appointment heads of Rajasthan government. "Congratulations to Shri @ashokgehlot51 Ji and Shri @SachinPilot Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Rajasthan. Best wishes for their tenure ahead," he wrote
Serving Rajasthan a matter of pride for Congress, will fulfill responsibilities: Rahul Gandhi
Soon after the oath-taking ceremony in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of the state for entrusting Congress. Congratulating the workers, leaders and activists involved in the political campaign, Gandhi said, "Serving Rajasthan is a matter of pride for the Congress party. ."
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will next fly to Bhopal to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Kamal Nath. Former CM Digvijaya Singh was the first to propose Nath’s name for the CM post, and backed him throughout.
From coordinating between leaders in the divided house that the Congress was, to distributing tickets and managing resources, Nath’s hands-on approach pumped fresh life in the party organisation, even though it was no patch on the BJP’s. Asked about the organisational mismatch, Nath’s stock reply was, “When voters have made up their mind, issues such as organisational muscle will not come into play.”
Nath, who studied with Sanjay Gandhi at Doon School, won his first Lok Sabha election in 1980, and has remained a Gandhi family loyalist. Indira Gandhi had introduced him as her third son when she campaigned for Nath in Chhindwara.
Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot sworn in
Two-time chief minister Ashok Gehlot was sworn-in as Rajasthan CM. Sachin Pilot will be the deputy chief minister of state. During the assembly election, Congress secured 99 seats in the 199-member Assembly.
Among those present in Rajasthan are former prime minister H D Devegowda, Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, LJD leader Sharad Yadav, Sharad Pawar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.
Setback for Congress as party leader Sajjan Kumar awarded life term for 1984 Sikh riots
On a day when the Congress is on a roll in three states, the party suffered a setback after its leader Sajjan Kumar was awarded life imprisonment in connection with the 1984 Sikh riots case. Reversing the judgment of trial court, the Delhi High Court in its judgment said, "In the summer of 1947, during partition, several people were massacred. 37 years later Delhi was the witness of a similar tragedy. The accused enjoyed political patronage and escaped trial." Read more
Road ahead for Sachin Pilot: Work in tandem with all
While Ashok Gehlot is considered an old war horse with roots in rural Rajasthan, Pilot has managed to cultivate an image of being a dynamic, tech-savvy leader who is proactive and appeals to young voters. As Deputy CM, sources said, Pilot will face the challenge of working in tandem with CM Gehlot and his men in the party, and at the same time checking infighting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Supporters reach Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Kamal Nath's house
Meanwhile, celebrations have begun in Madhya Pradesh as well. Supporters of CM-designate Kamal Nath reached his residence to greet him, reported ANI
An astute politician who has worked with the three generations of Gandhis — Indira, Rajiv, Sonia and Rahul — Nath, who was born in Kanpur to an established business family, is at the other end of the spectrum from former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, whose roots are in an OBC agrarian family from Vidisha. Ever since he has been appointed as the state Congress chief, Nath has had to deal with the tag of being an outsider to the politics of Madhya Pradesh. Brought up in Kolkata, Nath has never dabbled in state politics.
However, in a state that is facing agrarian distress and anger of farmers were the talking points during the election campaign, Nath has solid credentials to champion the community’s causes. It must be remembered that as environment minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government, he had earned accolades during the Earth Summit in 1992 at Rio de Janeiro for safeguarding the rights of farmers.
Vasundhara Raje at Albert Hall
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje also at attendance in the swearing-in ceremony
Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh chief minister swearing-in ceremony:
For Madhya Pradesh, veteran leader Kamal Nath has taken the oath as the chief minister. In Rajasthan, where the selection went down to the wire, Ashok Gehlot took charge of Rajasthan as the CM for his third stint in office along with deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Bhupesh Baghel took oath as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh.
The swearing-in ceremonies in the three states are being seen as another opportunity to present a united opposition front against the ruling BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
In Rajasthan, the Congress won 99 out of 199 seats, ousting the ruling Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government. In Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the BJP lost power after 15 years. The Congress won 114 seats in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly and has the support of seven MLAs from the BSP, one from the SP and four Independents. In Chhattisgarh, Congress romped to power with a huge mandate after winning 68 seats in the 90-member House.
