Rajasthan local body polls: Clashes, bogus voting claims mark phase 1

Independent MLA Yunus Khan -- a former member of the BJP -- alleged he was mauled by Congress and BJP supporters when he arrived with his family to cast his vote at a polling booth in Ward 11 of Deedwana in the Didwana-Kuchaman district.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
3 min readJaipurSep 9, 2026 08:43 PM IST
group of women show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote in the first phase of the municipal elections at Vatika area, in Jaipur group of women show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote in the first phase of the municipal elections at Vatika area, in Jaipur (ANI)
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Allegations of bogus voting, clashes, heated exchanges and complaints marked Rajasthan’s first phase of urban local body elections as residents of 162 urban bodies cast their ballots on Wednesday.

Voting from 7 am to 6 pm in four municipal corporations, 27 municipal councils and 131 municipalities saw 65 percent of 57,52,278 voters cast their ballots.

Independent MLA Yunus Khan — a former member of the BJP — alleged he was mauled by Congress and BJP supporters when he arrived with his family to cast his vote at a polling booth in Ward 11 of Deedwana in the Didwana-Kuchaman district.

By evening, thousands of people had gathered in Didwana city in support of Yunus Khan.

“Congress workers who are not happy with my performance and winning my seat as an independent have been creating hurdles for me. They did this in the last elections as well. These people call men from outside to put pressure on me and not let me vote. I’m at the police station, and we will be filing an FIR against this lot,” Yunus Khan said.

In Sikar’s Fatehpur, stone-pelting was reported in Ward 14 during a dispute between Congress and an independent candidate. Two people were injured in the incident.

Jhunjhunu also witnessed complaints over the alleged conduct of a polling officer. A Block Level Officer posted at booth number 24 in Ward 18 of Jhunjhunu Municipal Council was accused of influencing voters. Following a complaint, he was removed from the polling booth.

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In Nathdwara, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Kan Singh, who is contesting from Ward 2 of the Municipal Council, was detained in connection with a case registered earlier. Singh had reached Ward 5 to cast his vote when police took him into custody.

In another incident in Ward 2, the BJP alleged that Congress workers were distributing money near the polling booth. Police intervened and removed people gathered within 100 metres of the polling station.

Tensions were also reported in Jodhpur district, where two groups clashed at polling stations in Wards 23 and 25 of Balesar Durgawatan. Police reached the spot and removed members of both groups to prevent the situation from escalating.

A total of 5,550 wards in Rajasthan’s 41 districts will vote in the first phase. The second phase of polling will be held on September 11, while counting for both phases is scheduled for September 14.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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