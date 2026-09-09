Rajasthan local body polls: Clashes, bogus voting claims mark phase 1

group of women show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote in the first phase of the municipal elections at Vatika area, in Jaipur (ANI)

Allegations of bogus voting, clashes, heated exchanges and complaints marked Rajasthan’s first phase of urban local body elections as residents of 162 urban bodies cast their ballots on Wednesday.

Voting from 7 am to 6 pm in four municipal corporations, 27 municipal councils and 131 municipalities saw 65 percent of 57,52,278 voters cast their ballots.

Independent MLA Yunus Khan — a former member of the BJP — alleged he was mauled by Congress and BJP supporters when he arrived with his family to cast his vote at a polling booth in Ward 11 of Deedwana in the Didwana-Kuchaman district.

By evening, thousands of people had gathered in Didwana city in support of Yunus Khan.