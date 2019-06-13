Rajasthan local bodies bypoll: Congress wins eight, BJP five seats

The Congress and the BJP won eight and five wards, respectively, in the Nagar Palika and Nagar Parishad by-polls in Rajasthan, the results of which were declared on Wednesday. Polls were held in a total of 16 wards, with the remaining three being won by Independents.

The Congress won a ward each in Alwar, Bhilwara, Bundi, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jaipur and Hindaun. The BJP won a ward each in Bharatpur, Churu, Dholpur, Hindaun and Todabhim. Two wards in Hanumangarh were won by Independents, as was the lone ward in Sri Ganganagar district.

Still battling infighting in the wake of a Lok Sabha poll wipe out in the state, the Congress party was quick to express its “happiness” at the results.