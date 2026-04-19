Rajasthan’s Bhagat Ki Kothi to get India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train maintenance depot

Vande Bharat Sleeper train: The Ministry of Railways is developing the country’s first maintenance depot for Vande Bharat Sleeper train at Bhagat Ki Kothi in Rajasthan.It is being developed in a phased manner at an estimated cost of Rs 360 crore. The facility falls under the administrative jurisdiction of the North Western Railway (NWR) zone.

According to NWR, maintenance facilities for the Vande Bharat Sleeper train and other trains will be commissioned at the depot. Currently, the depot is under construction under the framework of the Technology Partner Scheme.

“Under the Technology Partner Scheme, a specialised, modern facility for the maintenance of Vande Bharat Sleeper trains is being designed, constructed and managed through a strategic collaboration involving Indian Railways (North Western Railway), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), and Kinet Railway Solutions (Russia),” it said.