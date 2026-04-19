Rajasthan’s Bhagat Ki Kothi to get India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train maintenance depot

Vande Bharat Sleeper train: The Ministry of Railways is developing the country’s first maintenance depot for Vande Bharat Sleeper train at Bhagat Ki Kothi in Rajasthan.It is being developed in a phased manner at an estimated cost of Rs 360 crore. The facility falls under the administrative jurisdiction of the North Western Railway (NWR) zone.
According to NWR, maintenance facilities for the Vande Bharat Sleeper train and other trains will be commissioned at the depot. Currently, the depot is under construction under the framework of the Technology Partner Scheme.
“Under the Technology Partner Scheme, a specialised, modern facility for the maintenance of Vande Bharat Sleeper trains is being designed, constructed and managed through a strategic collaboration involving Indian Railways (North Western Railway), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), and Kinet Railway Solutions (Russia),” it said.
Vande Bharat Sleeper train maintenance depot at Rajasthan
The construction of maintenance facilities for Vande Bharat Sleeper train coaches and other trains at Bhagat Ki Kothi is being carried out in two phases. The depot will include a 600-metre track to support maintenance of 24-coach trains.
Under Phase 1, a covered area of around 1,200 square metres will be developed. It will feature a covered inspection bay with three pit lines, along with an office, a training centre and a store, at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 167 crore. It is expected to be ready by June 2026.
In Phase 2, the project will see the development of a 200-metre covered shed featuring pit lines equipped with OHE (Overhead Equipment) facilities. According to North Western Railway, the workshop infrastructure will also be expanded to include a two-line workshop bay, along with a dedicated shed for pit wheel lathes to support wheel maintenance operations.
“Phase 2 is estimated to cost approximately Rs 195 crore. For the second phase, tenders have already been invited for the construction of the workshop and simulator facility at an estimated cost of Rs 55 crore. This facility will feature a dedicated wheel lathe system as well as a specialized testing laboratory,” the NWR said.
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Vande Bharat Sleeper train route
The country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train is operational on the Howrah-Kamakhya route, while the second service is set to run between KSR Bengaluru and Mumbai.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More