Rajasthan leaked tapes row: Union minister to be asked for voice samples

A Jaipur court on Wednesday issued directions to a subordinate court to take voice samples of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and alleged middleman Sanjay Jain in connection with the audio tapes leaked last year, where some persons were allegedly heard making plans to topple the Ashok Gehlot government through horse trading.

“We had filed an application in the court around June 30, that we be granted the permission to take the voice sample of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Sanjay Jain. The matter was listed for today before the court of chief metropolitan magistrate number two in Jaipur. The court today granted the permission and ordered that further proceedings in the matter of collecting the voice sample will be done by the magistrate of the rent control tribunal, who has been authorised by the court,” said an official.

“Now, the concerned Magistrate will issue notices to Mr Gajendra Shekhawat (and Sanjay Jain) to appear before the court to give samples. And those notices will be executed by the ACB,” the official said.

The development comes close on the heels of summons by the Delhi Police to Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi. On June 19, Joshi was served a notice under section 160 of the CrPC in connection with the phone tapping FIR lodged in Delhi by Shekhawat, on March 25 this year, against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s Officer on Special Duty, Lokesh Sharma. On June 3, the Delhi High Court stayed any coercive action by Delhi Police against Sharma until further orders. Citing various reasons, Joshi did not go to Delhi for the summons.

Reacting to the latest development, Joshi said, “We welcome the court decision to grant permission to the ACB to collect the voice sample of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. I believe that God has fulfilled Gajendra ji’s wish through the courts. He was restless for several days. He had been saying that he did not receive ACB’s notice, and that he would have given a voice sample if he had been given a notice.”

“Now, without any hesitation, or without taking the help of a higher court, he should give his voice sample. And even before he is served a notice, he should propose to the ACB to take his voice sample,” Joshi said.

Last year, the leak of audio tapes allegedly involving one Gajendra Singh, Sanjay Jain, as well as Congress MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh had led to a political crisis in Rajasthan, with the then Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot leading a rebellion of 19 Congress MLAs.

Of these, bar Vishvendra Singh, Joshi had named other three in his complaint with the ACB last year.