Rajasthan lays out action plan to restart economy

Sanitising operations in Jaipur on Saturday. (Photo: Rohit Jain Paras) Sanitising operations in Jaipur on Saturday. (Photo: Rohit Jain Paras)

Noting that a large number of persons in the state have lost their livelihoods during the initial three-week lockdown period, a Rajasthan government action plan for restarting the state’s economy has said that the curbs cannot be completely lifted but continuing with a state-wide lockdown at the current scale is ‘neither feasible not desirable’.

Earlier this month, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had constituted a task force under the chairmanship of Arvind Mayaram, the Chief Minister’s Economic Advisor and Deputy Chairman of the Rajasthan Economic Transformation Advisory Council and also former Union Finance Secretary for suggesting appropriate measures to restart the economy in Rajasthan in aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In its report titled ‘Action Plan of the Task Force on Restarting the Economy in Rajasthan’ and dated April 13, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, the task force has suggested a number of measures to bring the state’s economy back on the track.

The report mentions that suggestions from several individual experts, including former RBI Governors Raghuram Rajan and Urjit Patel, were also taken while preparing the action plan.

The action plan observes that the challenges in front of the state government include reduced capacity to take economic measures to counter COVID-19 effect because of the eroding tax base and threat of demand destruction for industries in Rajasthan, which are largely based on resources like cement and zinc.

“The state government does not have the resources to be able to feed people who are out of jobs or have lost livelihoods for much longer due to financial constraints. The central government has also not come up with a big stimulus programme that could provide some financial relief to the states to deal with prolonged complete lockdown,” says the report.

It suggests several measures including commencing retail activities in restricted form and ramping up the state’s fiscal capacity, economic activities which will over the time increase revenues and limit demands on public expenditure.

“Commence retail activities in a restricted form to allow the last mile supply chains — from producer and distributor to the customer. This will both increase the reliability of supply and the quantum of aggregate demand… The lazy option — to keep most retail activities shut — will only magnify economic distress and social unrest going forward,” says the report.

The report also talks about ‘calibrated lifting of lockdown’ and has divided districts in three categories — red category districts with more than five COVID-19 cases, orange category districts with five or less cases and green category districts with zero cases.

Once there is no fresh case for a period of 15 days, a red category district can be downgraded to the next category, notes the report.

“Pedal rickshaws and auto rickshaws with one passenger and two wheelers without accompanying passing could be allowed from point to point. Restricted movement of three wheeler pickups for creating wholesale to retail supply chains as designated times allowed outside the hotspot areas. In any area outside the hotspot/quarantine zone, shops may be allowed to be opened. These should include all types of shops and not only the ones supplying essential items,” says the action plan about districts which have less COVID-19 cases.

Limited access to monuments could be given to local people so that guides, artisans, tour and taxi industry could earn their livelihood, says the action plan, adding that structured initiatives such as government contribution to pay part of the salaries, waiving off dues, license fees and taxes for hotels, travel agents and tour guides, museums etc. can help the sector.

Waiving off interest cost on non-payment of loans by FPOs and farmers

The action plan notes that Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) don’t have adequate capital to organise aggregation of rabi harvest for sale on behalf of their member farmers and they can’t afford bulk purchase of inputs like seeds and fertilisers for timely supply to the farmers for kharif sowing.

“Considering the helpless situation of the farmers, it is submitted that interest cost on nonpayment of loans by FPOs and the farmers may be waived off. The SFAC appointed State-level Apex FPO and the FPOs may be empowered to avail revolving fund to procure commodities from the farmers and stock at their aggregation centres as per the sanctioned limit of the government. Government may forego the mandi fees for the FPOs registered on e-NAM to help the farmers liquidate their stocks quickly,” says the report.

The committee has also recommended the state government that in view of the widespread distress in the farm sector, the government may consider relinquishing the SGST on all agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilisers, pesticides/fungicides/herbicides, growth promoters and micronutrients to ease financial stress on the farmers till the end of the Kharif season early next year.

For individual farmers, the loan eligibility limit for Kisan Credit Cards may be raised, the action plan suggests.

Reimbursement of salaries of MSME employees

The committee’s action plan also advocates the reimbursement of salaries of employees working in MSMEs.

“MSMEs may also be supported with reimbursement of salaries of employees for 3 months by the government or given GST credit equal to 50% of the workers wage bill of six months to be availed over the next two years,” says the report.

It also suggests that some amount of seed capital as grant in addition to Mudra loan can be given to cover up their capita erosion.

“NPA classification to be relaxed so that borrowers can repay loan in a longer timeframe. State government may take this up with RBI. Although RBI has allowed three months moratorium for EMI, interest on loan for MSME sector could be waived off to help them comeback to operation,” the report has suggested.

The action plan also says that the challenges faced by the MSME sector include the risk of bankruptcies and shutting down in wake of diminished demand.

“As already diminished demand in the economy gets further eroded, industries, especially MSMEs, and services, will be staring at bankruptcies and shut down. Large industries would prefer to shut down production and save on labour and running costs considering the fact that there would very little demand for their product,” notes the action plan.

Transport and migrant workers

The action plan suggests incentives such as tax waivers for transport operators to compensate them for lost revenue.

“Since it will be difficult for the farmers to individually negotiate with large transport agencies, the government may take lead and empanel a large number of transport agencies throughout the state and fix the rates of transportation (like INR per ton per kilometre basis) for intra and inter-state movement of agri-commodities. Empanelled transporters then need to be given necessary passes for free movement of their vehicles applicable till the end of Kharif season early next year,” says the report.

The action plan adds that in a bid to bring back migrant workers, temporary shelters will be constructed/created for migrant labourers so that they can come back to work in a safe living environment. Possibility of using ex- Servicemen for help with setting up or managing temporary shelters for the returning migrants can be examined, says the action plan.

The Rajasthan Planning Department has sent the action plan to every district administration in the state to initiate action.

“Even before the COVID-19 crisis, there was an economic slowdown in the country and the lockdown has resulted in the situation deteriorating further. I think that there has to be a focussed comprehensive thinking at the central level and what we have tried to do in our report is to try and point out what kind of things the central government can do,” Mayaram, under whose chairmanship the action plan was prepared, told The Indian Express.

He added that after the lockdown, one of the biggest challenges will be the constraint of funds. “After the lockdown one of the biggest challenges that Rajasthan will face will be the fund crunch as it is one of the greatest constraints. That is why the central government needs to intervene and ensure that the states have adequate funds to be able to restart economic activity and prevent hunger and starvation,” said Mayaram.

The report has recommended several measures to the central government, including making available a Rs 1 lakh crore general purpose grant window for the State which can be immediately transferred using the same criterion, preparing a COVID-specific debt mobilisation plan and recognising the considerable amount of unspent balances in different central government heads, and launching a plan to mobilise these over the next six months.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.