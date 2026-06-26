‘Spurious’ injections that ‘contained no oxytocin’: Rajasthan pharma distributor loses licence

Authorities alleged irregularities in the sale of injections that were supposed to contain oxytocin — generally administered to pregnant women during childbirth. (Image generated using AI)

Rajasthan’s Drug Control Department has cancelled the wholesale drug licence of a pharma distributor operating out of Kota over the alleged sale of thousands of spurious oxytocin injections and other irregularities.

The action comes amid heightened scrutiny over the supply and use of oxytocin injections in Rajasthan, following the death of five women in Kota soon after giving birth.

According to an order issued by Drug Licensing Officer and Assistant Drug Controller Devendra Kumar Garg, officials on May 19 inspected the firm, M/s Rajasthan Medical Hall, located in the Indraprastha Industrial Area, and discovered alleged irregularities. The inspection team purportedly found that a mandatory inspection register was not being maintained and there was no qualified pharmacist at the site.