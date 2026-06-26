‘Spurious’ injections that ‘contained no oxytocin’: Rajasthan pharma distributor loses licence

Authorities also alleged that the firm did not maintain a mandatory inspection register, and found that a qualified pharmacist was not present in its premises.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
2 min readKotaJun 26, 2026 02:56 PM IST
‘Spurious’ injections that ‘contained no oxytocin’: Rajasthan pharma distributor loses licenceAuthorities alleged irregularities in the sale of injections that were supposed to contain oxytocin — generally administered to pregnant women during childbirth. (Image generated using AI)
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Rajasthan’s Drug Control Department has cancelled the wholesale drug licence of a pharma distributor operating out of Kota over the alleged sale of thousands of spurious oxytocin injections and other irregularities.

The action comes amid heightened scrutiny over the supply and use of oxytocin injections in Rajasthan, following the death of five women in Kota soon after giving birth.

According to an order issued by Drug Licensing Officer and Assistant Drug Controller Devendra Kumar Garg, officials on May 19 inspected the firm, M/s Rajasthan Medical Hall, located in the Indraprastha Industrial Area, and discovered alleged irregularities. The inspection team purportedly found that a mandatory inspection register was not being maintained and there was no qualified pharmacist at the site.

Also Read | Kota C-section death raises questions: How safe are Caesarean deliveries and what complications can occur?

Authorities also alleged irregularities in the sale of injections that were supposed to contain oxytocin — generally administered to pregnant women during childbirth. It was alleged that the firm purchased 9,300 units of Tocin 1 ml injection manufactured by an Amritsar-based company, but sold 10,050 injections from the same batch. The Rajasthan Drug Testing Laboratory in Jaipur later declared the batch spurious after tests revealed that it contained no trace of oxytocin, its active ingredient.

A show-cause notice was issued to the licence-holder regarding the irregularities, and in response to the discrepancy in the number of Tocin 1 ml units purchased and sold, the firm produced a letter from the manufacturer claiming that 750 additional injections had been dispatched separately by bus. However, the Drug Control Department found the explanation unsatisfactory.

Also Read | Why oxytocin is vital in C-sections, and how fake doses can kill

The department’s order stated that the firm violated rules 65(5), 65(6), and 65(16) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, along with the conditions attached to its licences. Consequently, its wholesale drug licences and the Schedule X licence were cancelled with immediate effect.

Officials said the cancellation was independent of any judicial proceedings that are currently pending or may be initiated in the future.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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