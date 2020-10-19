Kirori Singh Bainsla, 33 others booked for Covid norms violation

A day after the Gujjar mahapanchayat in Bayana in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, the Rajasthan Police have booked community leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and 33 others for not taking prior permission from the district administration for the large gathering amid the pandemic.

The FIR lodged at Bayana police station states that about 2,500-3,000 people had gathered for the mahapanchayat over their six demands related to reservation.

It states that the organisers neither took permission, nor provided any undertaking or request with the District Collector. It further states that only up to 100 people are allowed to gather after taking permission.

Ahead of the mahapanchayat, District Magistrate Nathmal Didel had issued a notice stating that a meeting of up to 100 people may be held while following Covid guidelines after obtaining permission from the district collector.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (doing an act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) as well as sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020.

On Saturday, the community leaders gave an ultimatum to the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan to either accede to their demands, including reservation for the community in recruitment, or face a large-scale agitation beginning November 1. Withdrawal of old cases against community leaders and members — lodged following their protests — is one the demands.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.