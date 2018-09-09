Rajasthan: Three killed, 25 injured in bus–truck collusion

The deceased were identified as Sube Singh (42), Hanuman Singh and Ramswroop Parajapat (65), said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) at Hindoli police station Radheshyam Choudhary. (Image for representational purpose) The deceased were identified as Sube Singh (42), Hanuman Singh and Ramswroop Parajapat (65), said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) at Hindoli police station Radheshyam Choudhary. (Image for representational purpose)

Three persons were killed and 25 others injured Sunday in a head-on collision between a speeding truck and a Rajasthan roadways bus near Basni village in Bundi district, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sube Singh (42), Hanuman Singh and Ramswroop Parajapat (65), said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) at Hindoli police station Radheshyam Choudhary.

The accident occurred at 10.30 am when the speeding truck, crossing a road divider, plunged onto the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with the Rajasthan roadways bus that was going to Ajmer from Kota, the ASI said. Three of the 25 injured are being treated at the Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) hospital here, while the other injured were discharged after first-aid, he said.

