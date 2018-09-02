Rajasthan judge pens emotional poem while sentencing man to death for raping 3-year-old

In the poem, Dadhich has also criticised those who believe that rapes are linked to attire. (Representational photo) In the poem, Dadhich has also criticised those who believe that rapes are linked to attire. (Representational photo)

A judge in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan has penned an emotional poem while awarding death sentence to a man for raping a three-year-old girl onAugust 2.

The 22-year-old accused was sentenced to death Friday by a POCSO court in Jhunjhunu under Section 376AB of IPC which was introduced under The Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2018 last month and has a provision for death sentence for the rape of girls below 12 years of age.

The trial started after a chargesheet was filed by the Jhunjhunu police on August 13 with the accused Vinod Kumar being convicted on August 30. The accused was awarded the death sentence on Friday, within 29 days of the crime.

“Jis masoom ko dekh ke man me pyar umad ke ata hai, dekha usi ko man me kuch ke haivan utar ke ata hai (A child whose sight evokes love in the heart, some think of evil while gazing at her),” reads a part of the poem written by Judge Neerja Dadhich.

In the poem, Dadhich has also criticised those who believe that rapes are linked to attire. “Kapdo ke karan hote rape jo kahe unhe batlau mai, akhir teen sal ki bacchi ko saree kaise pehnau mai (Those who say rapes happen because of clothes, I want to ask them how do I make a three-year-old chid wear a saree),” reads the poem.

In her poem, Dadhich also said: “Gar ab bhi na sudhre to ek din aisa ayega, is desh ko beti dene se bhagwan bhi ghabraega (If we don’t change now there will come a day when even God will be afraid to bless this country with girls).”

According to the prosecution, Kumar had raped the victim at the residence of her maternal grandmother.

“Our argument was that due to the heinous nature of the crime, this case qualified to be categorised as rarest of rare and the accused be given death penalty,” said Lokendra Singh Shekhawat, special public prosecutor.

