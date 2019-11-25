Rajasthan: J&K students say hurt when called terrorists

Rajasthan Police have provided protection to all students from Jammu and Kashmir at a private university in Chittorgarh after nearly four of them sustained injuries during a clash with a group of students from Bihar on Friday.

The primary reason behind the violence was a dispute over passes to go out of the college. Four students from Bihar have been booked under sections 323, 341 and 34 of the IPC.

The Kashmiri students have alleged that they were taunted by the other side over Article 370, divided on state lines, and called “terrorists” during the clash.

A 22-year-old Kashmiri student, who was injured in the attack, said, “A group of more than 70 students from Bihar surrounded us as we were going for dinner on Friday night and started assaulting us. There was no religious angle and many of the students on the other side were also Muslims but suddenly they started taunting us by saying where will Kashmiris go now after abrogation of Article 370. Some of them also called us terrorists. They suddenly started dividing us on state lines and attacked our group from Jammu & Kashmir. Some Hindu students from Jammu were also attacked.”

The university has nearly 25 students from Kashmir and they have been kept together at one place by the varsity authorities after the incident.

“We have posted 25 police personnel at the university campus. The four accused in the case who were arrested under section 151 CrPC have been granted bail,” said Labhu Ram, station house officer of Gangrar police station.

Another Kashmiri student said that it hurt them to see students from Bihar, with whom they used to get along well, suddenly turn against them.

“They were angry at us getting passes to go out. They attacked us not on account of us being Kashmiris but because they were angry over the issue of passes. But at one time during the fight, they did raise slogans against us, calling us terrorists. It had hurt us because in the past we used to get along well with them and even dined together,” said another student from Kashmir.

Both the groups have made peace after sitting together for talks towards a compromise, students said.