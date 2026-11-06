Six girls were sold into prostitution by their families, Rajasthan cops used decoy to save them

Six minor girls were rescued from an alleged prostitution racket in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district earlier this week.

Police have arrested five people, including family members and relatives of the victims, for allegedly forcing them into prostitution for money.

According to Jhalawar Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Budaniya, a preliminary investigation has established that five of the six girls were repeatedly sexually exploited. Two of the rescued girls were also found suffering from sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) during medical examinations.

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The action was carried out on November 3 following a complaint received by the SP’s office last month. The complaint alleged that families belonging to a denotified tribe were pushing minor girls into prostitution, with local brokers facilitating the illegal trade and collecting money from customers.