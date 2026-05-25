Rotting cow carcasses dumped at Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer landfill spark outrage, contractor blacklisted

As pressure mounted, the Jaisalmer Municipal Council issued a statement saying it had taken cognisance of the matter and blacklisted the contractor. (Express Photo)

Rotting cow carcasses at a municipal landfill in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer have sparked allegations of negligence, prompting the civic body to terminate the local contractor’s services.

Videos from a landfill on Ramgarh Road, around 7 km from the district headquarters, circulating on social media showed hundreds of rotting carcasses, with residents and cow protection groups demanding immediate action.

As pressure mounted, the Jaisalmer Municipal Council issued a statement saying it had taken cognisance of the matter and blacklisted the contractor.

“A video of dead animals in a dumping yard within the Jaisalmer Municipal Council area went viral on social media on May 24, 2026. The Municipal Council immediately took cognizance of the matter and found that the carcass bone contractor had been dumping the carcasses in the dumping yard instead of disposing of them at the designated site,” the statement said.