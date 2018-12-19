Rajasthan: In first reshuffle, Cong govt transfers 40 IAS, 8 RAS officers

In its first bureaucratic reshuffle, the new Congress government in Rajasthan transferred 40 IAS officers and eight Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers on Tuesday evening.

IAS officer of 1994 batch Kuldeep Ranka, who held the post of principal secretary to government, Forest and Environment, Tourism, Art and Culture department, has been made principal secretary to the chief minister.

Tanmay Kumar, who was principal secretary to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, has been transferred to Bikaner as the commissioner, Command Area Development.

During his time in the opposition, current chief minister Ashok Gehlot had criticised Kumar and had termed him as the “de-facto chief minister”.

The Chief Minister’s Office will now also have Ajitabh Sharma as secretary along with Arti Dogra and Rajan Vishal as joint secretaries to the chief minister.

Among the RAS officers transferred are several names who were part of the CMO during Gehlot’s previous tenures as CM.

Among other transfers, Mukesh Kumar Sharma, who till now held the post of additional chief secretary Finance, has been given the post of chairman, Revenue Board, Ajmer. IAS officer Rajeeva Swarup has been made the new additional chief secretary of home department, while Veenu Gupta is the new additional chief secretary, PWD.

Samit Sharma, who was posted in the health department during the launch of the Congress’s flagship scheme of free medicine, has been brought back to the department as the director, National Health Mission, special secretary, health and family welfare department. Rohit Kumar Singh has been posted as principal secretary, health and family welfare department.