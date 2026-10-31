After Rajasthan IAS officer, IPS wife removed from post amid corruption probe

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A day after the Rajasthan government approved an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal over allegations of collusion with a private firm, the state government placed his wife, IPS officer Prashakha Mathur, on Awaiting Posting Order (APO), citing “administrative reasons”.
A 1995-batch IPS officer, Mathur was posted as Additional Director General in charge of Planning, Modernisation and Welfare.
On Friday, the government approved an ACB investigation into Agrawal after the bureau said its assessment indicated “prima facie evidence” of alleged collusion between him and the firm.
According to the ACB, Agrawal allegedly colluded with a private firm, “abusing his position and influence, thereby conferring undue benefits upon himself and the related company, and causing substantial financial loss to the state government.”
The firm operates hotels and resorts under a particular brand name. The ACB has alleged that Agrawal facilitated benefits for it, including relaxations in resort construction conditions, approvals without verification of requisite certificates and special concessional financial packages.
According to the bureau, a preliminary inquiry indicated that Agrawal, allegedly in connivance with the firm’s directors, purchased 40 villas at the firm’s resorts in Bujhda in Udaipur district and Ajabgarh in Alwar district, in his own name and those of family members.
The ACB alleged that villas at Bujhda were purchased for Rs 15 lakh each, while those at Ajabgarh were purchased for approximately Rs 15 lakh to Rs 16.5 lakh each. The alleged purchasers included Agrawal and Mathur, their two sons, and Agrawal’s parents-in-law.
Late on Friday, ACB Director General Govind Gupta said the bureau had examined reports concerning allegations of corruption against Agrawal, as well as a factual report received from the Department of Industries. Based on these, and information received from “confidential sources”, the bureau considered it appropriate to register a preliminary inquiry and investigate the allegations further, Gupta said.
The ACB has also alleged that Agrawal misused his position and influence while holding various important posts in the state, including District Collector, Udaipur; Chairperson of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board; and Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, among others.
Agrawal, who has been on leave since before the allegations surfaced, did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.
Gupta said the properties were allegedly purchased at prices substantially below their market value. He also said information received from confidential sources indicated that 20 villas were registered in Agrawal’s name on March 27, the same day the Finance Department issued a special concessional financial package to the private firm.
The ACB has alleged that the arrangement may have resulted in undue benefits to the firm and financial losses to the state government.
On October 28, Agrawal was placed on APO by the Rajasthan government following reports of alleged corruption involving the officer and his family.
One of the state’s senior bureaucrats, Agrawal held several portfolios as Additional Chief Secretary. These included Industries, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), State Enterprises and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. He was also Officer on Special Duty for the Bhiwadi Integrated Development Authority (BIDA).
He additionally held charge of Investment and the Department of Domestic and Overseas Rajasthani Affairs (DORA), the Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP), and served as Chairperson of the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO), as well as Chairperson and Managing Director of Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation Limited (RAJSICO).
After Bhajan Lal Sharma took oath as Chief Minister in December 2023, Agrawal was appointed ACS to the CM in February 2024, a position he held until November 2025.
On Friday, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also demanded investigations by central agencies into the allegations against Agrawal, describing them as the biggest scandal under the Bhajan Lal Sharma government.
Speaking to the media at his residence, Gehlot said the allegations were serious and that the Chief Minister should take responsibility, given that Agrawal had earlier served in the CM’s office.