After Rajasthan IAS officer, IPS wife removed from post amid corruption probe

A day after the Rajasthan government approved an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal over allegations of collusion with a private firm, the state government placed his wife, IPS officer Prashakha Mathur, on Awaiting Posting Order (APO), citing “administrative reasons”.

A 1995-batch IPS officer, Mathur was posted as Additional Director General in charge of Planning, Modernisation and Welfare.

On Friday, the government approved an ACB investigation into Agrawal after the bureau said its assessment indicated “prima facie evidence” of alleged collusion between him and the firm.

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According to the ACB, Agrawal allegedly colluded with a private firm, “abusing his position and influence, thereby conferring undue benefits upon himself and the related company, and causing substantial financial loss to the state government.”