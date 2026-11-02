Rajasthan puts on hold customised package for firm linked with IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal

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- Bhajan Lal Sharma
- Rajasthan
Virtually breaking his silence on the corruption allegations against senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, through his office, said on Monday that “the state government is committed to a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.”
He also put on hold the customised package for the firm that, along with Agrawal, had been at the centre of the allegations.
“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the state government is committed to a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. The government is taking necessary steps to ensure transparency, accountability, and financial discipline in matters related to government schemes and investment promotion,” the CM’s office said in a statement.
It said that after the matter came to the attention of the CM, the state-level scrutiny committee for Industry and Commerce has placed a hold on the customised package approved for Messrs Goyal Fashions Private Limited.
“This exemption was granted to the company under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme. After being put on hold, the company will not be granted the benefits and disbursements of the approved benefits until the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) completes its preliminary investigation,” the CMO said.
“The state government has a clear vision that along with investment promotion and industrial development, the use of government resources and state concessions should be done with complete transparency and in accordance with the prescribed rules,” it said.
As per the ACB’s assessment, there was “prima facie evidence” of collusion between Agrawal and the company, with the IAS officer allegedly “abusing his position and influence, thereby conferring undue benefits upon himself and the related company, and causing substantial financial loss to the state government.”
ACB said that Agrawal facilitated benefits for the company, which operates hotels and resorts under the name ‘Ananta’, including relaxations in resort construction conditions, approvals without verification of requisite certificates, and special concessional financial packages.
ACB said that Agrawal purchased a total of 40 villas in Ananta Resorts, at Udaipur’s Bujhda and Alwar’s Ajabgarh, in his own name and that of his family members. While Bujhda villas were allegedly purchased for Rs 15 lakh each, Ajabgarh villas were purchased for approximately Rs 15-Rs 16.5 lakh by the couple, their two sons, as well as Agrawal’s parents-in-law.
On October 28, Agrawal was placed on Awaiting Posting Order (APO) by the Rajasthan government.
On October 30, the government cleared an ACB probe against him. On October 31, it placed his wife, IPS officer Prashakha Mathur, on APO citing “administrative reasons” for her as well. Both were served show-cause notices by the Department of Personnel over their assets