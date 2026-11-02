Rajasthan puts on hold customised package for firm linked with IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal

Virtually breaking his silence on the corruption allegations against senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, through his office, said on Monday that “the state government is committed to a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.”

He also put on hold the customised package for the firm that, along with Agrawal, had been at the centre of the allegations.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the state government is committed to a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. The government is taking necessary steps to ensure transparency, accountability, and financial discipline in matters related to government schemes and investment promotion,” the CM’s office said in a statement.