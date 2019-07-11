Rajasthan: I deserved to be made the CM, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that he deserved to be made the CM as people in Rajasthan were in favour of seeing him as their CM.

Advertising

Addressing a press conference after tabling his government’s maiden Budget, Gehlot said, “Jis tarah janta ne dil se humey yahan bheja hai, is baat ka ehsaas mujhe hai ke poore gaon ke andar, dhaniyon mein, pichle chunav ke waqt mein bhavna thi, ki Ashok Gehlot Mukhyamantri banna chahiye, aur koi nahi banna chhaiye, by name aa raha tha. (The manner in which the public has sent us here with all its heart, I realise that there was an emotion running among entire villages and in hamlets during the Assembly polls, that Ashok Gehlot should be made the Chief Minister, and that no one else should be made, [I was] being proposed by name)”.

With the Congress winning most seats in the Assembly elections held last year, Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, who later had to be content with Deputy CM post, were in race for the top spot.

“Banney wala name ka, nahi baneney wale name aa rahe they (Names of the one who should be made and the one who shouldn’t be made, were being heard),” Gehlot said.

Advertising

“And respecting the emotions of Rajasthan citizens, Rahul Gandhi, as the Congress president, gave me an opportunity to work.such love, affection, trust I mustn’t have heard in my previous tenures, like the one I heard now,” he said.

“Isiliye mera Mukhymantri banna shapath lena, banta tha (Hence I deserved to be the CM and take oath as one),” he said.