Rajasthan infant deaths: Don’t politicise issue, our govt is sensitive to it, says CM Gehlot

Facing flak over the deaths of at least 100 infants at Kota’s JK Lon Hospital Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the issue shouldn’t be politicised, adding that his government is sensitive to the deaths.

“The government is sensitive to the death of sick infants in JK Lon Hospital in Kota. There should no politics over the issue. Infant mortality at this hospital is steadily decreasing. We will try to reduce it further. It is our top priority that mothers and children remain in good health,” Gehlot stated in a tweet. “We also established an ICU for children in Kota in 2011,” he added.

The Rajasthan CM’s remarks came in the backdrop of criticism by the BJP and BSP, who accused the state government of being insensitive. Gehlot further stated that the aim of ‘Nirogi Rajasthan’ was a priority for the government and an expert team from the Centre could further help improve health services in the state. “We are ready to improve medical services in the state through discussions and cooperation with an expert team from the Centre,” he said.

On December 29, The Indian Express reported that 77 infants died in the first 24 days of December at the hospital. Ten of the deaths happened in a span of 48 hours between December 23 and 24.

Nine more deaths were reported in the last two days of the month, taking the toll to 100. According to the hospital superintendent, the children died mainly due to low birth weight.

श्रीमती वाड्रा अगर यू.पी. में राजनीतिक नौटंकी करने की बजाय उन गरीब पीड़ित माताओं से जाकर मिलतीं,जिनकी गोद केवल उनकी पार्टी की सरकार की लापरवाही की वजह से सूनी हो गई है तो उन परिवारों को कुछ सांत्वना मिलती। इनको किसी की न चिंता है,न कोई संवेदना, जनसेवा नहीं सिर्फ राजनीति करनी है। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) January 2, 2020

UP Chief Minister Adityanath slammed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi over the deaths and said, “Had Priyanka Vadra met the aggrieved mothers in Rajasthan, instead of doing political gimmicks in UP, then those families might have got some consolation.”

