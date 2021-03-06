Rajasthan honour killing: Action against two SHOs, explanation sought from SP

The father of a 18-year-old girl, who allegedly strangled her to death in February for eloping with a man, was taken into custody and eight others, including her mother and sister-in-law, were sent to judicial custody for kidnapping, Dausa circle officer Deepak Kumar said on Friday.

Two police officials have also been sent to the police lines while an explanation has been sought from the circle officer, additional SP and SP Dausa as disciplinary action for negligence.

After the abduction and murder of 18-year-old Pinki Saini, the Dausa police had said that they weren’t informed about the Rajasthan High Court’s order of providing protection to Pinki and Roshan Mahawar, the Dalit man with whom she was in a live-in relationship.

But while the Dausa police had initially denied after the incident that they received any official communication of the High Court’s order, two public prosecutors involved with the case told The Indian Express on Friday that the police were indeed intimated about High Court order the day it was passed.

Hawa Singh Ghumariya, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Jaipur also said on Friday that the Dausa police had been informed about the order. As disciplinary action for negligence, two SHOs have been sent to the police lines while an explanation from three senior police officials including the district SP has been sought, the IG said.

Pinki was abducted from Roshan’s house by her family members on March 1 and on March 3 evening, her father Shankar Lal Saini surrendered to the police and confessed that he had murdered his daughter.

“On February 26, public prosecutor Fateh Ram Meena, who was also present in the court, had sent the order copy through WhatsApp to the concerned SHO,” said public prosecutor Prashant Sharma, whose name appears in the High Court order as the public prosecutor of the case.

“On that day in the court around 20-25 people were gathered outside the High Court who appeared to have wanted to kidnap the woman. I informed the security following which they were thwarted. The local police station was also informed. Had some action been taken that day, it may not have become a murder case. On that same day, I had intimated Dausa Kotwali police station SHO Sugan Singh about the protection order through WhatsApp and also called him in the evening to apprise him about what transpired outside the court,” said Meena.

The HC order notes that the counsel for Pinki and Roshan had said before the court that “the private respondents and their associates are gathered outside the Court. Their life and liberty is in danger, therefore, police protection should be granted to them.”

Following this the court had directed the public prosecutor to inform the local police to give protection to the petitioners and to take them to a safe place as per their wishes.

“We were told that several people were gathered outside the court and we were asked to provide protection. We had brought the two (Pinki and Roshan) to the police station and according to the order we escorted them to the place in Jaipur where they wanted to go. We had asked them to tell us whenever they leave the place. But they left without informing us. We had also informed the Dausa police,” said Surendra Kumar Saini, Station House Officer, Ashok Nagar police station, Jaipur.

The IGP confirmed that it has been established that the Dausa police were intimated about the court order.

“I had sent a team of officials from the range officials in Dausa to inquire about the incident. It has been established that the Dausa police were told about the court order beforehand. There appears to be some negligence. SHO of Kotwali police station and SHO Mahila Thana Dausa, have been sent to the police lines while an explanation has been sought from the circle officer, additional SP and SP Dausa,” Ghumariya told The Indian Express on Friday.

Ghumariya added that the investigation of three cases – one lodged by the father of Pinki after she had eloped with Roshan, an FIR lodged by the family of Roshan after Pinki’s family members abducted her and the third against Pinki’s father for murdering her — will now be conducted by the additional SP Dausa.