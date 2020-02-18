Rajasthan: Hindu migrant doctor held for working without licence, says police

Noorjee Bheel Noorjee Bheel

The Jodhpur police on Saturday arrested a 44-year-old Pakistani Hindu migrant, who studied medicine in Pakistan and was registered to practice there before he arrived in India in 2004.

According to officials, Noorjee Bheel was arrested because he didn’t have a valid licence or certificate required to practice medicine in India. He has been booked under several IPC Sections.

Family members of Bheel accused the police of assaulting him on Saturday, and activists termed the incident as an instance of harassment of persecuted minorities who have come to India for seeking refuge.

“…My elder brother had opened a small clinic and would mostly treat and prescribe medicines to other migrants,” said Khivraj, Bheel’s younger brother. Police confirm the arrest but dismiss allegations of Bheel being assaulted. “The FIR has been registered by the chief medical and health officer… He used to run a clinic. There is no truth to the allegations that he was beaten up,” said Parmeshwari, SHO, Choupasni Housing Board police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.