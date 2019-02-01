Rajasthan: Hike in unemployment allowance from March 1, announces Ashok Gehlot

The Congress government in Rajasthan will pay a monthly allowance of up to Rs 3,500 to educated unemployed youth in the state starting March 1.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the decision while inaugurating the students’ union office at the Rajasthan University on Thursday.

“In my previous tenure as chief minister, we started unemployment allowance from Rs 600 per month to encourage youth. We had said in our manifesto that instead of Rs 600, we will give Rs 3,500. Tomorrow is February 1, and you start your countdown from tomorrow, as from March 1, everybody will get unemployment allowance of Rs 3,500. Boys will get Rs 3,000 while girls will receive Rs 3,500,” said Gehlot.

Secretary (Employment) Rajesh Kumar Yadav said, “The criteria for this is that one has to be a resident of Rajasthan and a graduate from a university in the state with a family income up to Rs. 2 lakh. Eligible candidates who apply online will get the benefits.”

Yadav said the guidelines for the scheme are currently being framed.

In a statement, the government said that around 1 lakh educated unemployed youth will benefit from the move and around 70,000 such youth are currently receiving the allowance. The government will spend an estimated Rs 524 crore every year on the scheme, it said.

In its poll manifesto, the Congress had promised Rs 3,500 per month as unemployment allowance for educated unemployed youth in the state.

The BJP in its manifesto had promised to pay up to Rs 5,000 to educated unemployed youths over 21 years upon fulfilling certain criteria.

The increased rates for the allowance will be implemented from February and will be paid in March, the government said.