Rajasthan HC stays order directing govt to cancel driving licences of illiterate persons

The Jaipur Bench of Rajasthan High Court, which in May directed the state government to recall driving licences granted to illiterate persons while observing that it was “virtually a menace” since they would not be able to read traffic signs, has stayed its earlier order.

A bench of Justices Mohammad Rafiq and Narendra Singh Dhaddha on Monday stayed Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma’s order issued on May 24.

Currently, there is no minimum educational requirement for obtaining a “non-transport licence” in the state, while a transport vehicle driver needs to have cleared class VIII for a “transport licence” under Rule 8 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by Deepak Singh. As per his counsel, Deepak is unlettered and has a Light Motor Vehicle licence since 2006 as there is no minimum education criterion for an LMV. However, he approached the court as he also wanted a licence to drive transport vehicles.

“A driver should know how to drive, and it is easy to understand the traffic signs… we had argued that it is mostly those with low literacy levels who choose driving as a source of livelihood,” said advocate Satish Khandelwal, appearing for Deepak.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to remove the minimum educational qualification for driving a transport vehicle. On June 18, the ministry said that the move was aimed at ensuring benefit to skilled persons from economically underprivileged sections.