Protest in Jaipur, strike in Jodhpur: Voices against Acting Chief Justice grow louder

A section of lawyers in Jaipur on Monday sat on a protest outside the court of acting Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Sanjeev Prakash Sharma – who has been in the eye of a storm following a letter written by Supreme Court Justice Sandeep Mehta to the CJI over alleged “misuse of power”.

In Jodhpur, both lawyers’ associations announced a strike till Sunday as they demanded that the acting CJ be relieved of judicial and administrative duties.

The development comes days after letters by Justice Mehta to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant earlier this month became public.

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In his letters sent to the CJI — on August 2, August 10 and August 17 — and copied to other members of the Supreme Court Collegium, Justice Mehta accused Justice Sharma of “misuse of powers” and said he had received “several complaints”, which “raise doubts” on the Acting CJ’s “integrity”. Based on this, Justice Mehta also sought transfer of the acting CJ to another High Court and the appointment of a new Chief Justice.