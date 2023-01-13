scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Rajasthan High Court gets 9 new judges

Rajasthan High Court was functioning at nearly half its sanctioned strength of 50 judges.

Chief Justice of the High Court Pankaj Mithal has also been recommended by the Collegium for elevation as judge of the Supreme Court. (File)

THE CENTRE on Friday appointed nine new judges to the Rajasthan High Court. The appointments include six judicial officers and three advocates recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium.

According to the Department of Justice, as of January 2, the High Court had 23 vacancies with two judges set to retire this year. Chief Justice of the High Court Pankaj Mithal has also been recommended by the Collegium for elevation as judge of the Supreme Court.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to announce that advocates Ganesh Ram Meena, Anil Kumar Upman and Nupur Bhati were appointed as judges along with judicial officers Rajendra Prakash Soni, Ashok Kumar Jain, Yogendra Kumar Purohit, Bhuwan Goyal, Praveer Bhatnagar and Ashutosh Kumar.

Advocate Meena was recommended by the Collegium on September 1, 2021.

The Centre also issued a notification extending the term of Bombay High Court additional judge Abhay Ahuja by one year. His term as additional judge ends on March 3.

