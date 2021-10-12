Rajasthan High Court gets 5 judges; 7 others shifted

The Centre on Monday cleared the appointment of five new judges to the Rajasthan High Court, taking its working strength to 28 out of a sanctioned strength of 50. It also approved the transfer of seven judges of various High Courts.

Those appointed to the Rajasthan HC are judicial officers Vinod Kumar Bharwani and Madan Gopal Vyas, and advocates Farjand Ali, Anoop Kumar Dhand and Sudesh Bansal. The Collegium had recommended the names of Bharwani, Vyas, Dhand and Bansal on September 1.

The judges transferred are Justices Rajan Gupta from Punjab & Haryana High Court to Patna, T S Sivagnanam from Madras High Court to Calcutta, Sureshwar Thakur from Himachal Pradesh High Court to Punjab and Haryana, P B Bajanthri from Karnataka High Court to Patna, Sanjeev Prakash Sharma from Rajasthan High Court to Patna, T Amarnath Goud from Telangana High Court to Tripura, and Subhash Chand from Allahabad High Court to Jharkhand.