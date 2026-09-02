‘Baseless’: Rajasthan High Court judge responds to allegations of ‘misuse of powers’

3 min readJaipurSep 2, 2026 10:20 PM IST
In his first comments since allegations against him became public, Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma on Wednesday called them baseless.
“In the context of the recent developments in the media and social media, I want to make it clear that I deny all these allegations. All the allegations are baseless and have been made by the Honorable Judge ranjish vash (animosity),” Justice Sharma said in a statement in Hindi.
“I have submitted my position to the Honorable Supreme Court Justice, Mr. Surya Kant. I have refuted, with evidence, the baseless, false, and fact-less allegations made by Honorable Sandeep Mehta in his letters,” Justice Sharma said.
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He added: “I humbly appeal to the media, lawyers, and others to respect the principles of justice and remain patient until the CJI issues a decision. I have complete faith in the Indian judicial system. And soon, when the time is right and the CJI approves, I will personally present my case to the media. Please be patient until then”.
In letters sent to the CJI on August 2, August 10 and August 17 — and copied to other members of the Supreme Court Collegium — Justice Mehta accused Justice Sharma of “misuse of powers” and said he had received “several complaints”, which “raise doubts” about the Acting CJ’s “integrity”. Justice Mehta also sought the Acting CJ’s transfer to another High Court and the appointment of a new Chief Justice.
On August 31, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended Chhattisgarh High Court Judge Sanjay K Agarwal as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court. The decision came within an hour of Rajasthan HC Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma going on leave. As per the updated roster for the Jaipur Bench, Justice Sharma is not holding any sitting from September 1 to September 5.
Earlier, lawyers’ associations in Rajasthan escalated their protests against Justice Sharma.
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In Jaipur, a section of lawyers sat outside his court on August 31 and indulged in sloganeering against him, while in Jodhpur, both lawyers’ associations announced a strike until Sunday to demand that Justice Sharma be relieved of his judicial and administrative duties.