‘Baseless’: Rajasthan High Court judge responds to allegations of ‘misuse of powers’

In his first comments since allegations against him became public, Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma on Wednesday called them baseless.

“In the context of the recent developments in the media and social media, I want to make it clear that I deny all these allegations. All the allegations are baseless and have been made by the Honorable Judge ranjish vash (animosity),” Justice Sharma said in a statement in Hindi.

“I have submitted my position to the Honorable Supreme Court Justice, Mr. Surya Kant. I have refuted, with evidence, the baseless, false, and fact-less allegations made by Honorable Sandeep Mehta in his letters,” Justice Sharma said.