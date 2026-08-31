Supreme Court Collegium recommends new Chief Justice for Rajasthan High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Chhattisgarh High Court Judge Sanjay K Agarwal as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court. The collegium has also decided to transfer Justice Pushpendra Bhati, the second senior most judge at the Rajasthan High Court, to Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Hours earlier, Rajasthan Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has gone on leave amid protests by lawyers. As per the updated roster for Jaipur bench, the Acting CJ will not be holding any sitting from September 1 to September 5.

As per the roster on August 24 by the acting CJ for the Jaipur Bench from August 31, he had listed PIL matters, Special Appeals, all Income Tax Matters including Income Tax appeals, contempt matters, all matters filed by or against High Court as well as Civil Writ Petitions (not assigned to Division Bench 2 and 3) under a division bench which included him and Justice Sangeeta Sharma.