‘We don’t need this’: Rajasthan Health Minister remark over Right to Health law sparks outrage in Assembly

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said Thursday that the Right to Health law isn’t required in Rajasthan, inviting criticism by the Congress party and organisations associated with public health.

Responding to a question in the Assembly by Congress MLA from Bundi, Harimohan Sharma, Singh said that the previous government reached an agreement with various private hospital associations such as Indian Medical Association, UPCHAR, nursing home society “but they didn’t incorporate the agreement into the Act.”

“Their main question was why have rules not been made? It is so because of the free treatment we are providing, our ‘MAA’ scheme is so vast ki humein is Act ko lane ki koi avashyakta nahi hai (that we don’t need to bring this Act). Our universal health coverage includes everything from fever to robotic surgery, with 1.36 lakh families and 5 crore people receiving coverage of Rs 25 lakh. Since our government came to power, Rs 7,826 crore have been paid for in cashless treatment. There are 2,179 packages, and we have provided coverage of Rs 25 lakh for a family in just Rs 850 (as premium). OPD is covered by government hospitals under various schemes. They provide free medicine and free testing,” Singh said, referring to the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya (MAA) scheme.