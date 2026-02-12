‘We don’t need this’: Rajasthan Health Minister remark over Right to Health law sparks outrage in Assembly

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said Thursday that the Right to Health law isn’t required in Rajasthan, inviting criticism by the Congress party and organisations associated with public health.
Responding to a question in the Assembly by Congress MLA from Bundi, Harimohan Sharma, Singh said that the previous government reached an agreement with various private hospital associations such as Indian Medical Association, UPCHAR, nursing home society “but they didn’t incorporate the agreement into the Act.”
“Their main question was why have rules not been made? It is so because of the free treatment we are providing, our ‘MAA’ scheme is so vast ki humein is Act ko lane ki koi avashyakta nahi hai (that we don’t need to bring this Act). Our universal health coverage includes everything from fever to robotic surgery, with 1.36 lakh families and 5 crore people receiving coverage of Rs 25 lakh. Since our government came to power, Rs 7,826 crore have been paid for in cashless treatment. There are 2,179 packages, and we have provided coverage of Rs 25 lakh for a family in just Rs 850 (as premium). OPD is covered by government hospitals under various schemes. They provide free medicine and free testing,” Singh said, referring to the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya (MAA) scheme.
As both the ruling party and opposition MLAs verbally clashed in the Assembly, the Congress MLAs stormed the well and shouted slogans.
Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully later said: “This law was not merely an act, but a guarantee of security of life for every poor, every deprived, and every needy family”.
He went on to say: “It is extremely painful and unfortunate that more than two years later, the BJP government has not even framed the necessary rules to implement this law on the ground. The Health Minister himself stating in the Assembly that there is no need to bring this Act is like pouring cold water on the hopes of millions of people in the state”.
In March 2023, Rajasthan had become the first state in the country to pass the much-hyped Right to Health Bill in the Assembly following months of protests by a section of doctors.
Terming the law “revolutionary”, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Thursday: “The comments made by the Minister or the government about it are unfortunate, and I condemn them. Instead of weakening it, it should have been strengthened further. Rules and laws for Right to Health should have been framed and implemented by now, and it should have been made stronger. Had they done so, their name would have been known across the country.”
Jan Swasthya Abhiyan Rajasthan, which was instrumental in the drafting of the law, condemned the minister’s remarks, saying that “equating the Right to Health Act merely with free services reflects a serious misunderstanding of the law and its intent. The Right to Health Act is not limited to the provision of free treatment; rather, it establishes a rights-based, legally enforceable framework to ensure accountability, transparency, and protection of patients.”
It said that the health minister’s statement ignores several core provisions of the Right to Health Act, including: explicit recognition of patients’ rights, such as the right to dignity, informed consent, access to information, non-discrimination, and respectful care; right to emergency medical care without prepayment, including mandatory provision of stabilisation and emergency treatment by private hospitals; a structured and time-bound grievance redressal mechanism, enabling citizens to seek justice in cases of denial of care, negligence, or harassment; constitution of District and State Health Authorities, mandated to oversee implementation, address complaints, and ensure accountability across the health system; and clearly defined obligations of the government, making the state legally responsible for ensuring access, quality, and continuity of healthcare services.
Just days ago, Khimsar was panned for saying that “only 2 – 4 – 5 deaths” of children were reported in the state due to cough syrups.
