‘Did patients come dancing?’ – Rajasthan minister’s remarks about kidney failure case spark row

The remarks by Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar came days after five women died of post-operative kidney failure following childbirth in Kota. (File photo)

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar’s remarks about women diagnosed with kidney failure after childbirth in Bikaner have kicked up a political row in the state, with the Opposition Congress calling the remarks “callous”.

While visiting Bikaner’s Prince Bijay Singh Memorial (PBM) Hospital — where five such women were diagnosed this week — the minister said all five had been unwell at the time of their admission. The remarks came days after five women died of post-operative kidney failure following childbirth in Kota, in a case for which the government has sought a report.

“Mahilaiyen gambhir halat main aayi thi. Principal sahab, aap bataiye, pregnant mahilayen kis halat main aayi thi. Paidal aayin thi ya naachte hue aayin thi,” (They were already serious when they were admitted here. Principal sir, you tell us, how were the women when they were admitted here? Were they already unwell when they came in, or did they come dancing?)