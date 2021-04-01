scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 01, 2021
Rajasthan becomes first state to provide health insurance for all its residents

Under the scheme, each family of the state will get an annual health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
Updated: April 1, 2021 3:58:31 pm
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File)

Rajasthan on Thursday kicked off its cashless ‘mediclaim’ scheme worth Rs 5 lakh for each family of the state, starting the registration for its Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme.

With the start of the registration of people under the scheme, announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the state budget 2021-22, Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to provide health insurance to all its residents.

“Rajasthan has become the first state in the country, where each family will get health insurance of Rs 5 lakh each year. People can get registered and be assured of cashless treatment,” Gehlot tweeted.

He informed that registrations for the government’s cashless treatment for all have begun in the state from today.

“It is one of our biggest health care schemes aimed at providing medical relief to all residents of Rajasthan,” he said.

