Rajasthan, Bombay HCs line up Yoga Day events, judges to attend, after Centre note

FOR THE first time, several High Courts will hold Yoga Day celebrations and have invited judges, advocates and court staff to the court complex to attend a live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to mark the day on June 21 at 6:30 am.

Bharat Bhushan Gupta, Registrar (Administration), Rajasthan High Court, said: “This is the first time the court would hold Yoga Day celebrations. These are being held because we have received directions from the Department of Justice, Government of India.”

Mahendra Chandwani, Registrar General of the Bombay High Court, and Rahul Bhagwat, Registrar (Original Side) of the court, said the Ministry of Ayush has issued guidelines regarding holding the event and the Ministry of Law and Justice, along with the Supreme Court, has given directions in this regard. Apart from its principal seat in Mumbai, judges and members of the registry at the benches of the High Court at Goa, Aurangabad and Nagpur will also mark Yoga Day, Bhagwat said.

Initially, the Rajasthan High Court had invited sitting and former judges, advocates and staff to participate in a yoga session from 7 am to 7:45 am to mark the day. A second circular was later issued for attending a telecast of the PM’s speech.

The Bombay High Court has invited sitting judges, officials of registry and members of the bar.

A notification issued by the Rajasthan High Court on June 18 states that the PM is scheduled to deliver an address from 6.40 am to 7 am from Mysuru on the occasion of Yoga Day. “Therefore, all the present and former Hon’ble Judges sitting / residing at Jodhpur, Officers of the Registry, Advocates and all other officers / officials of Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur, are requested to assemble… at 6.30 A.M. sharp on Tuesday, the 21st of June,” the notification says.

Justice (retd) Panachand Jain, former judge of the Rajasthan High Court, told The Indian Express that he had never heard of judges being asked to be present for such a programme. “The notice doesn’t seem to be in good humour,” he said.

“I do not know why a constitutional court has to be so excited about the PM’s speech,” a senior advocate said, on condition of anonymity.

The fact that the request coincides with summer vacation at the Rajasthan High Court has also raised eyebrows. The court reopens on June 27.

Surya Prakash Kakra, the Registrar General of the Rajasthan High Court, told The Indian Express that the invite was in the nature of other such events. “Much like other celebrations, we have invited everyone,” Kakra said.

Registrar Rahul Bhagwat of the Bombay High Court said that 100-125 people are likely to participate at the event organised through the court administration and High Court Legal Services Committee, including Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and 20-25 other judges.

The court has hired yoga instructors for the event and set a dress code of “white T-shirt and track pants (in) sober colours such as blue and black”.

Subordinate courts across Maharashtra have also been directed to conduct programmes in a similar manner with the assistance of District Legal Services Authorities and local sub-committees.

The Chief Justice is the head of the administrative side of a High Court, responsible for the invites.

In the Rajasthan High Court, the post has been vacant since Justice Akil Kureshi retired on March 6, with Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava currently the Acting Chief Justice. Justice S S Shinde is expected to take charge as Chief Justice this week.