Rajasthan HC issues contempt notice to Chief Secy

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday issued a contempt notice to Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup on a contempt petition in a matter pertaining to a bungalow occupied by former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

The issue had come in news after former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot had, in an interview to Rajasthan Patrika, alleged that Gehlot was busy saving Raje rather than fulfilling the promises made by the party. Pilot had cited how Raje was still living in a government bungalow despite a HC order against it.

Reacting to Pilot’s claims, former BJP MLAs Kailash Meghwal, who is also a former Assembly Speaker, and Pratap Singh Singhvi, had said that “the bungalow is allotted to her in the capacity of a senior MLA. The bungalows of this category are allotted by various governments to various senior MLAs.”

On September 4 last year, the HC had held as “void” a 2017 amendment which provided former CMs — for the remainder of their lives — a government residence, a car, telephone and a staff of 10.

Advocate Vimal Choudhary, appearing for petitioner Milap Chand Dandia, said on Monday the government has not served a notice to Raje and had told the court that she is entitled the bungalow as an MLA.

The matter was heard by Justice Sabina and Justice Chandra Kumar Songara. The matter is now listed for September 10, 2020.

