Rajasthan HC gets Supreme Court stay against own order

A vacation Bench of Supreme Court Justices Vineet Saran and B R Gavai stayed the order by the single-Bench of Justice Prakash Bhandari, on a special leave petition filed by the HC.

The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed a Rajasthan High Court order suspending arrests in cases where punishment is up to three years and which can be tried by a First Class magistrate, after the HC itself filed an appeal against it in a rare move.

A vacation Bench of Supreme Court Justices Vineet Saran and B R Gavai stayed the order by the single-Bench of Justice Prakash Bhandari, on a special leave petition filed by the HC.

The top court’s order also stayed Justice Bhandari’s direction to the Registrar (Judicial), Jaipur Bench, and Registrar (Judicial), Principal Seat, Jodhpur, to not list bail applications under Section 438 of the CrPC in offences where maximum sentence extends up to three years and the offence can be tried by a First Class Magistrate, till reopening of courts after the summer vacation. Justice Bhandari had cited Covid-19 conditions for his order.