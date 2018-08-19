Rajasthan HC asks BJP to provide details of Gaurav Yatra expenditure

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Dr Vibhuti Bhushan Sharma, former president of Rajasthan High Court Bar Association. The court was hearing a PIL filed by Dr Vibhuti Bhushan Sharma, former president of Rajasthan High Court Bar Association.

The Rajasthan High Court on Saturday asked the BJP to furnish a detailed affidavit of the expenses incurred in organising the Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra, following allegations that the party used the government’s funds and resources to organise the yatra.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Dr Vibhuti Bhushan Sharma, former president of Rajasthan High Court Bar Association. The PIL said the party’s programmes under the yatra are being funded by the government and that the actions of the government and the party “are per se illegal and it cannot be permitted that a ruling party who is organizing a Gaurav/Rath yatra for election purposes for seeking votes of public put the burden on the State Exchequer”.

While BJP leaders had maintained that the yatra is a party programme, the government had pressed its departments, such as the Public Works Department and Department of Information and Public Relations, for the yatra. Following criticism, the government withdrew the PWD orders.

A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog Saturday directed BJP to furnish a detailed affidavit of expenses incurred in the yatra by August 20.

The matter has been listed for August 21.

