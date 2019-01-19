Rajasthan: Gurjars demand 5% reservation, threaten protest

Citing the Centre’s new law to provide 10 per cent quota to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the general category, Gurjar leaders said on Friday that the community will stage protests if the Congress government in Rajasthan doesn’t give them 5 per cent reservation.

Advertising

In a meeting of the Gurjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti, it was decided on Friday that the community will hold panchayats from where they could start their protests if the government doesn’t pay heed to their demands.

“We have given a 20-day ultimatum to the government to provide us 5 per cent reservation. Now that the Centre has provided 10 per cent reservation in general category, the 50 per cent cap imposed on reservation by the Supreme Court has already been breached. There shouldn’t be any problems to give us our due now,” said advocate Shailendra Singh, general secretary of the Samiti.