Rajasthan govt’s clear position that mob lynching shouldn’t happen, says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government had a clear position that no form of mob lynching should take place.

Advertising

“Since Rajasthan is the first state after Manipur to make a law on mob lynching, you can understand that it’s the government’s clear position that no type of mob lynching should happen. If two or more people start assaulting a person and a life is lost, what can be more condemnable than this? The government has done due deliberation and passed this law. In the Pehlu Khan case too, the government has decided that we will appeal against the verdict,” Gehlot told reporters, a day after an Alwar court acquitted all the six accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case.

Read | How Pehlu Khan lynching case fell: family blames ‘poor’ probe

Earlier, speaking at a function to mark Independence Day, Gehlot said if the government at the Centre is “weak”, then the states too are affected.

Advertising

In the past five years, he said, slowdown has affected the economy and cited demonetisation and GST to criticise policies of the central government.

Explained: How Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh propose to check lynching

Gehlot spoke about the various initiatives and programmes launched by the previous UPA government at the Centre and said leaders such as Indira Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh built the foundation of the country.